Track Of The Day 7/8 - Alice Chater

Alice Chater is a pop voice you won't forget.

Her sensational performances are imbued with staggering ambition, and a songwriter ability that allows for true self-expression.

New EP 'Aries' is out now, a five track statement that underlines her creative breadth.

Moving from the gloriously catchy 'Pretty In Pink' through to the acclaimed 'Two Of Us' and Iggy Azalea duet 'Lola', it's a diverse affair.

Throughout this current situation, she's been holding down her isolation diaries, a kind of song-based mood board she shared with fans.

Alice Chater has recorded a neat version of title track 'Aries' for her Isolation Diaries, and it flips the song on its head.

Shot in her bedroom, it's a nimble yet sparse take on the song, which places her vocal right at the forefront.

Tune in now.

