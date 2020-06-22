Track Of The Day 7/7 - Liv.e

LA transplant Liv.e is building whole universes with her music.

With two major projects and an Earl Sweatshirt support under her belt, the songwriter's innovative sense of fractured soul is leaving a marked impression.

New album 'Couldn't Wait To Tell You...' is incoming, with the Dallas born aesthete reveling in a fresh canvas to work with.

New track 'I Been Livin' breaks her influences down further, the opaque electronics interwoven with her half-spoken delivery.

There's a hazy, dream-like quality to her work, as if the production has been slowed down a quarter-step, while leaving the vocals ultra-vivid in the mix.

Jazzy beats that sit in a hip-hop universe with a soulful R&B delivery - it's a potent brew, and one she accomplishes with such distinction.

Tune in now.

