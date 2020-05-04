Track Of The Day 7/4 - Josie Man

Family means everything for Josie Man. It's her support network and her inspiration, a safe place to return to, and to seek out advice.

The soulful newcomer caught our attention with her stellar single 'Colours', before superb new EP 'alovingboothang' was released to ecstatic praise from fans.

A bold, vivid introduction, the EP contains new song '4 In A Row', and it's an absolute jewel.

The video invites you into Josie's life, with the neat DIY clip coming just before the lockdown began.

"The fact that my mum, my dad and sisters got to be in it, made me feel so happy and comfortable!" Josie exclaims. "For me, it’s important to keep my family involved because I want them to be on this journey with me, so I’m so grateful we were able to make this video together and have some time outside before isolating."

"We had an amazing director called Katia who came down in her fab convertible car which we used! We filmed most of it at our family home and then drove around the local area. I’m so so so excited about this video. It’s completely real, feels true to myself and my family, and it’s been captured so beautifully."

"I hope everyone enjoys watching it, and it inspires you to reach out to friends, family, and loved ones at this uncertain time - even if that's over the phone. Right now it's really important to stick together."

Tune in now.

