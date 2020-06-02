Track Of The Day 7/2 - Quarry

Alt-pop auteur Quarry seems to float into view from another dimension.

The reality is rather more prosaic. Emerging from the outskirts of Tring, Quarry's background in a small community places his music out-with the normal pop spectrum.

A true individual, his music peers into unexpected realms, culminating in the release of his first EP this Spring.

New single 'Your Brain Or Your Body' is out now, a gorgeous return that digitises his emphatic pop vision.

The lyrical voice remains detached, a romantic observer who becomes the omniscient narrator of the everyday.

Quarry explains: “I do kind of want to capture the imagination of the disaffected people of the world.”

There's an endless pursuit of love at work in his new single, a theme that resonates broadly throughout his wider work.

“I grew up searching for that magic,” he continues. “Those first little moments of a bigger picture that you do not see in your day-to-day life. Big in an idea and small in a particular instance. I’m trying to share the truth of who I am in the hope that someone else will connect with it.”

Tune in now.

