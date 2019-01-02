Track Of The Day 7/2 - Amille

Amille's potent pop voice stands apart. Sure, she's part of that Scandinavian gold rush, a generation who seem able to re-define pop music on a daily basis, but Amille walks her own path.

Hailing from Stockholm, she initially studied journalism, before being drawn back towards music, towards the freedom offered by creativity.

Each new release is drawn from her own life, a pure connection that makes every single word ring true. As she explains, “I couldn’t write or perform a song that didn’t mean something to me.”

New single 'White Lies' has a glossy surface, its digital sheen enhanced by impeccable production, but there's also a darkness to the vocal.

Amille expands: “‘White Lies’ is a farewell to a former relationship. I looked back something that passed by in a blur with crystal clarity. I had a lot of fun contrasting this raw admission with a heavy, clubby vibe.”

A potent return, it marks Amille out as a brave pop voice, one that is unafraid to put her heart on the line.

Tune in now.

