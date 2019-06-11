Track Of The Day 7/11 - Social Animals

Social Animals hail from that great expanse of land and population known as the Mid West.

A huge part of the American continent, it's a conglomerate of towns, cities, and conurbations, often spread across huge distances.

There's a certain alienation that runs through Mid Western art; growing up there isn't easy, but neither is leaving.

That's where Social Animals come in. Hailing from Duluth, their delicious indie pop has a bittersweet edge, this pang of introversion that makes for something bracing.

Literate and intoxicating, it's very much entwined with a certain time, a certain place, while reaching towards the universal at every turn.

New single 'Bad Things' is a key part of their rise, a song that is riddled with superstition, but finds a form of defiance against pessimism.

Lead singer Dedric Clark comments... "A close friend and I spoke at length about what we described as a Midwestern branch of Murphy’s Law. How growing up in such a cold, unforgiving place breeds a specific type of superstition. The belief that when things get too good, they will go bad."

"Maybe it’s the yearly ritual of enjoying the first 60 degree day in six months only to shovel 10 inches off the driveway the next morning. This serves as a nice shield against disappointment, but makes it difficult to enjoy the moment while it’s there."

We've got first play of the video, and it's both endearingly direct and slightly enigmatic in its approach - tune in now.

