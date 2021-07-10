Track Of The Day 7/10 - yeule

yeule is building their own universe.

A non-binary London-based polymath, their work moves from visual arts to performance, absorbing the latest technological advances in the process.

At the centre, though, lies a beating heart, an urge towards self-expression in all its forms.

Real name Nat Ćmiel, this groundbreaking force will release their new album 'Glitch Princess' on February 4th, and it opens a pathway to extraordinary spaces.

yeule kicks off their mission with 'Don't Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty' and it's a riveting display of lawless creativity.

Melding together hyper-pop tendencies to shoegaze elements and jagged rhythmic interplay, the song dwells on self-worth and self-esteem amid the maddening expectations placed upon us by society.

Joy Song directs the video, a beautiful yet un-nerving shoot that finds yeule weaving through saturated shades of pink, purple, and green landscapes.

A bravura performance from yeule, they had to learn the lyrics to the backwards for this inventive shoot - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ethan Lai

- - -