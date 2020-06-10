Track Of The Day 7/10 - Glded

Glded has always sought out open spaces and alien landscapes.

An impassioned traveller, his journeys have taken him to South Americana, moving beyond the stunning landscapes of Patagonia.

Returning North, the songwriter then absorbed the unique, fantastical majesty of Iceland, allowing its panoramas to enter his imagination.

Electronic textures and acoustic songcraft working in tangent, his new EP 'Moraine' is a beautifully fully realised project.

The Indiana-born, Chicago-based musician allows his creativity to come to the fore, while also dipping into those formative international experiences.

Taken new song 'Paine'. A direct reference to a site in Chile, it's the point where his crisp, beatific songwriting truly comes into focus.

Refulgent acoustic songplay set against digital production elements, 'Paine' is a quiet yet assertive offering.

He says...

"'Paine' is based on my experience during a weeklong backpacking trek in Torres del Paine National Park in southern Chile. Paine translates to 'blue' in the native Tehuelche language, and Torres 'towers'."

"The trek was physically demanding, and served as a reminder that time and vitality are fleeting. These sentiments are reflected in the lyrics, informed by the physicality of the rugged landscape and the emotions experienced in recognition of that vitality..."

