Track Of The Day 6/8 - Love Fame Tragedy

Love Fame Tragedy is an attempt to do something different.

A project named after a seminal Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Tate Modern, Love Fame Tragedy is a vehicle for Matthew 'Murph' Murphy extra-curricular habits.

Bumping into some famous faces on his travels, the Wombats songwriter and all-round gentleman has assembled a striking cast for his new endeavour.

Debut EP 'I Don’t Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It' lands on September 27th, and it features some fantastic guests.

Take crisp new indie pop jewel 'Backflip'. On the surface shimmering and melodic but paranoid underneath, it features the astonishing talents of Pixies’ Joey Santiago, alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton, Matt Chamberlain of Soundgarden, and Lauren Aquilina.

Murph explains: “It’s great to have talented musicians, musicians who have their own niche. When you hear Joey play the guitar you can just tell it’s him and the same thing with Gus with the key melodies he chooses and the distinct sound of his voice.”

“It’s great to have artists and musicians like that playing on songs of your own because it makes them ten times cooler, at least in your own head...”

For his part, PIXIES' Joey Santiago adds: “I tried to put my own spin on it, it was very quick and painless. He pretty much knew what he wanted, when it was good, it was good. He’s a very talented man.”

Out now, 'Backflip' is an instantly addictive indie rock burner, with lashings of synthetic sound lingering alongside those delectable backing vocals.

We're able to share the video, and the Tyler Cunningham directed clip takes a bleak, cynical view at the disposable nature of dating in 2019.

Tyler explains...

“Murph and I were inspired by Black Mirror - both aesthetically and thematically. We wanted to play on how dystopian modern dating is. The way that you can now easily toss a mate aside if they don’t check every last box, knowing full well there’s a bottomless pit of other options waiting on your phone.”

“The visual’s set in an alternate reality, where everyone is born with a digitally printed tattoo to correspond with that of their soulmate. This motel is a place where couples unite after finding one another online. However, our protagonist’s match doesn’t turn out to be who she thought he was.”

Catch Love Fame Tragedy at the following shows:

September

11 Liverpool Arts Club

12 Manchester Gorilla

13 London Moth Club SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Shervin Lavez

