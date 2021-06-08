Track Of The Day 6/8 - Jeshi

It's Friday, and - let's be honest - it's been a week.

Most of us are working harder than ever, and with the Great British Summertime proving to be as unpredictable as ever, rays of sunshine are difficult to find.

For Jeshi, though, it's a hard relate. New single 'Sick' tries to find the silver lining, a ruminative musing on life's everyday difficulties.

A slick, potent, and all-too-recognisable theme, the new single continues this East London newcomer's rise following two stellar EPs.

Recently working with Celeste and Vegyn (sadly not on the same track), he's ready to carve out his own lane.

So, here he is: 'Sick' is about trying to break free of negative cycles, and learning to manifest success.

He comments...

"'Sick' is really about the repetition of living a pretty self-destructive life and fucking yourself up every weekend but it feels justified because you got nothing better to do and no money in your pocket. Sick of late nights and feeling like everything always goes wrong. Going round and round a lot like the ride in the video there’s no getting off.”

Tune in now.

