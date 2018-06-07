Track Of The Day 6/7 - Roxanne Tataei

'Red eye' is one of the Caribbean's oldest and most potent phrases.

A key aspect of the West African diaspora, it's a term that was retained by slaves, a patois phrase that means - essentially - someone who is jealous, or full of envy.

South London's Roxanne Tataei knows the full depth of meaning behind the phrase, and it forms the spine of her new song 'Crimson Eye'.

Out now, the single is a deft trip-hop burner, matching that soulful vocal against some murky production, taking its cues from developments in hip-hop while adding a UK twist.

Superbly well-formed, 'Crimson Eye' is a vibrant return, one that places Roxanne's personality as a vocalist to the fore. She explains...

"As I learnt myself more and more, what I found most important and strangely beautiful, was the truth. Whilst the details of our reality can often be painful, the notion of claiming a position of ignorance, isn't for me. 'Crimson Eyes' is about calling someone out to reveal their true intentions. Asking to lift their veil of deceit and show who they really are."

Tune in now.

Roxanne Tataei will release her debut album ‘Full Moon In Aries’ on September 24th.

