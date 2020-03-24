Track Of The Day 6/5 - Macca Wiles

Macca Wiles can only ever be himself.

Brought up in Essex, he was surrounded by laddy indie, and felt estranged, alienated from the culture around him.

Discovering rap as a teen, he began fusing this with whatever sounds he could fine, building a potent, and incredibly rich aesthetic.

Completely, utterly open in his art, new single 'Outlined' deals with addiction, and finds Macca Wiles staring his demons in the mirror.

Previously addicted to codeine and promethazine, he has overcome this, using music as a crutch to magnify his inner strength.

As he puts it: "We’re best at hurting ourselves, even when it doesn’t show..."

LA based Jori Teplitzky directs the eerie video, one that focusses on the empty streets of London.

Teplitzky explains:

"The video is about trying to run from something that is inevitable. Making this video was an interesting experience. Macca was in the UK and I was here in LA. He and I went back and forth about the look and how he wanted it to feel. He wanted something that felt eerie and almost uncomfortable so we talked about scenes and then built a shot list together remotely. It’s crazy to see how it all came together but I’m stoked on the final product."

Macca Wiles adds: "Making the video was a difficult task; this song is personal, and I wanted the video to feel so too so I actually edited it myself. Once I had the frames where I wanted them, I sent it off to Jori so she could source special FX and colour grading and boom, we’re here. Duncan captured some great moments and even though it’s not the usual process for shooting a music video it came out great."

Watch the video now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.