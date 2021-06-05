Track Of The Day 6/5 - Jasper Tygner

Jasper Tygner makes immersive electronics that nod towards club tropes while exhibiting an almost cinematic sense of world-building.

Still remarkably - almost imposingly - young, the producer has toured with Tom Misch, and written bangers for Carmody, all while building his own unique voice.

A true polymath, Jasper Tygner's journey reaches a new embarkation point this week, with the release of new single 'Kashmer'.

Out on Friday - May 7th - it's got a lo-fi sensibility, with Jasper's organic approach matching a kind of retro-futurist sensibility to something starkly original.

Honing in on his own sound, the bubbling melodies incorporate left-field house options while still remaining open, direct, and accessible.

A summer-fresh jammer that stands out from the crowd, 'Kashmer' emerged from some pandemic studio sessions, with Jasper Tygner letting his imagination run wild.

He comments: "'Kashmer' was produced in the middle of the second lockdown. Everything was looking a bit bleak and all I wanted to do was go to a rave and listen to music. I was imagining being in the back of a car, looking up at street lights and shop windows being reflected in the glass. That’s where the idea for the track came from..."

We've got first play, and there's also a visualiser, too - check them both out below.

Photo Credit: Hugo Volrath

