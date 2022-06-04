Track Of The Day 6/4 - niina

In keeping her identity largely secret niina has secured a voice for her music.

Stripped of context, you're left to marvel at her aesthetic about-turns, the production finesse, and the manner in which she bends club tropes to her bidding.

Hyper-focussed future-pop, new single 'miss u' recalls everyone from the PC Music lineage through to Jayda G while pursuing its own distinct lane.

Out now, 'miss u' leans on 90s influences - fusing house with hip-hop breaks - but the colourful luminescence is sheer 2k22.

A truly addictive piece of music, 'miss u' seems to sit at the centre of a confluence of influences, while asserting its own distinct sound.

The enigmatic producer doesn't appear in the accompanying visuals, instead she's represents by the bubblegum pink 'niina girls', who symbolise the collective unity that femme energy can conjure.

An electronic outlier who is shouting to be heard, niina comments:

“This was a really cathartic track for Lolo and I, it kinda feels like a question and answer to me in the way that it’s worked out. The question being the vocals and the vulnerability and the instrumental being the fight back and strength in answer to the question...”

Tune in now.

