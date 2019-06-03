Track Of The Day 6/3 - NABI

The Middle East is a dense array of culture, language, art, and music.

The area's underground culture is particularly potent, working against authoritarian powers of all description to produce something uniquely striking.

Take new project NABI. The duo - Ori Rousso and his friend Matan Spenser - want to leap across barriers, using music to provide connectivity between people. Even their name has meaning, with NABI being both the Hebrew and Arab word for “prophet”.

Signed to City Slang, there's a full EP incoming while the eagle-eyed amongst you might recall Ori Rousso has previously worked alongside Clash favourite Noga Erez.

Matching scorching bass elements to hip-hop beats, lucid electronics, and a hefty dose of re-tooled traditional Middle East culture, the EP is led by fantastic new digital burner 'Sam Sam'.

It's a kind of calling card, with NABI pointing towards their dense array of influences: “Conceptually, “Flying Lotus” is the artist who inspired us the most. He connects all kinds of styles into an eclectic experience and we also create music that relates directly to the place we live in...”

Tune in now.

