Track Of The Day 6/2 - Flyying Colours

Flyying Colours are lynchpins of Melbourne's thriving shoegaze scene, an underground network of effects-laden guitar explorers.

Forged by the creative partnership between Brodie J Brümmer and Gemma O'Connor, the band's visceral live explosion blends with an intrinsic pop touch.

New album 'Fantasy Country' lands this summer, a joint release between Club AC30 and Poison City Records.

Reference points could include the mighty Swervedriver, while the sighing introspection is worthy of The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart.

New single 'Big Mess' has a push and pull between their muscular live display and the taut songwriting, the volume and the melody.

“I feel like you can hear the welcome struggle in the songs sometimes” we’re told, “but that could just be me...”

