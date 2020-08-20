Track Of The Day 6/11 - Serena Isioma

Serena Isioma is aiming for genre-less expression.

Her lazer-accurate lyricism builds a connection with fans, while the sonic palette she draws on broadens with every release.

New EP 'The Leo Sun Sets' affords Serena space to continue this journey, with the first generation Nigerian-American drawing on all facets of her heritage and identity.

New single 'Stop Calling The Police On Me' is out now, and it's a bold return, matching a hushed arrangement to that calmly persuasive voice.

There are clear links to R&B in her songwriting, but there's also elements of future pop, and even the structure of the indie world.

Based in Chicago, she seems to tap into that city's freethinking elements, while also offering something ultimately very assured.

The lyrics are potent and timely, with Serena discussing the role police play within different communities.

She explains...

'Stop Calling The Police On Me' is about searching for peace outside of the society that doesn’t understand you. There was a heavy police presence in my household growing up. It was very toxic. Eventually, I stopped coming home altogether. I was much happier hanging out with my friends.

Tune in now.

