Track Of The Day 6/10 - Rarelyalways

Hackney polyglot Rarelyalways is impossible to pin down.

Fascinated with music almost from birth, he inherited a love of Fela Kuti from his West African family, before School Of Rock made him fall hard for classic sounds.

Later becoming infatuated with jazz, the nexus of sounds and influences he inhabits cross-references club tropes with something explicitly personal.

Innovative Leisure will release his new 'Baby Buffalo' EP on October 30th - order it HERE - and we're able to share something special up-front.

The swaggering electronics that run through 'Another' point towards the influence of hip-hop, while the sub-zero electronics come straight out of the grime sketch book.

His powerful moment returns to the feeling of alienation and identity, while also referencing his deep roots, and his abiding love for his heritage.

He comments: "Lyrically this number is the most assertive I’ve been on the subject EP. The constant use of the word 'Another' suggests dissatisfaction countless 'stickations'. I made the instrumental within two hours in the corner of my mates crowded bedroom."

"Might be worth noting I referenced an Nigeria dish in the hook called 'moin moin' which despite tedious preparation, is absolutely worth it in the end."

We're able to share 'Another' in full ahead of the EP release.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.