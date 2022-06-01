Track Of The Day 6/1 - New Rules

New Rules are a name to look out for.

The UK-Irish trio have a habit of connecting with huge audiences, with their natural flair for songwriting matched to a palpable sense of ambition.

A full EP is due later this year, with New Rules kicking off the New Year with something tasty for fans.

New single 'Cheers' is out now, and it's a song of escapism and release, a song that taps into the frustrations and pent up energies of lockdown.

New Rules comment...

“We wrote ‘Cheers’ as lockdown was coming to an end and we were truly sick of being stuck inside. We see the song as a big middle finger to the hardest parts of the last 24 months. Now life seems to be getting back to normal, we can finally go out again, see people and do our favorite thing in the whole world: drink…. I mean play shows! To that we say ‘Cheers’”.

We've nabbed a breezy performance clip, shot last year during a packed out show at Manchester's O2 Ritz venue.

An illustration of their live potency, 'Cheers' becomes a mini-manifesto, a real statement of intent from the trio.

Tune in now.

- - -