Track Of The Day 6/1 - Mountain Bird

Mountain Bird is a project rooted in honesty.

Just one man - the redoubtable Adam Öhman - his work is explicit in the way it hones in on specific events and feelings in his life.

A new EP is incoming, with Mountain Bird kicking off the year with something daring and true.

Out now, new single 'It Won't Be Easy' is a direct look at his mental health, and the feeling of displacement that comes with city life.

Sharply melodic but with heart-tugging inflections, it builds to that chorus, so bedecked in yearning, and honest feeling.

We're able to share the video for Mountain Bird's new single, directed by Erik Ögnelooh.

It finds Adam alone in his car, and it contemplates some of the themes so apparent in the songwriter's work.

The film maker comments...

“We wanted to continue to build upon the theme of the EP. Adam is feeling misplaced and stressed. He's fled the city as an attempt to cut ties with social media and society; but he's feeling divided and can't make up his mind. He still needs it and he still is dependent on it to function and organise his life but at the same time he desperately wants to get away from it as it masks his true self.”

“This kind of limbo and dilemma is one of the biggest issues and compromises we have to make as individuals today with technology constantly being served in front of our faces.”

Tune in now.

