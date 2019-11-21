Track Of The Day 6/1 - Mint Julep

Husband and wife team Hollie and Keith Kenniff are about as close as you can get.

Two musicians with singular voices - they lead separate ambient solo projects - the pair unite to forge off piste synth pop journeys as Mint Julep.

New single 'Stray Fantasies' is an entry point into their opaque digital universe, fusing distinctive production with those heavenly melodies.

Wistful and occasionally poignant, it deals with "the confusion and inner struggle of a relationship at a crossroads".

Reminiscent of M83 or even aspects of CHVRCHES more restrained work, Keith Kenniff comments:

"Musically, since the lyrics were so heavy we wanted to balance that with something bright, but with some imperfection and edge; even though there's a lot of instruments layered throughout it feels tenuous with various textures coming in and out, lots of dynamic shifts and moments of tension and release."

Tune in now.

Order 'Stray Fantasies' HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.