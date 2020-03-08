Track Of The Day 5/8 - Brijs

The loss of live music is something that fans have felt keenly.

For musicians, too, it's a grievous blow. Leave aside the financial aspect, the sheer sense of connection is something they crave.

Guitar pop maestro Brijs is keenly aware of this, and his latest single is an addictive ode to the pleasures of a fantastic gig.

A song about music's ability to bind people together, 'Stay Up, Stephanie' a headlong rush, one imbued with a neat sense of melody.

He says: "This song is about that feeling of arriving at your favourite venue, with your favourite people in tow and having everyone invested in the night lasting for as long as possible. No one wants to be the first one to fall."

The single comes equipped with a deft video, one that features a frisky live rendition of 'Stay Up, Stephanie'.

"These videos are a sort of stand in for the live show," he says. "Like everyone putting out records at the moment me and the band aren’t able to be out there sharing these songs in the usual way - it absolutely sucks. We’d be doing the small venues circuit and building things that way. I’m super grateful to have my drummer Luke Seal join me for this one."

"Our thoughts are with all the owners and communities who are facing the threat of closure of their local due to COVID and encourage all musicians to keep the pressure on the government to provide meaningful assistance to keep them in business and to help support them by buying merchandise and making donations. We need them. I’ll take this chance to give a shout out to my local - the Forum in Tunbridge Wells. Love you, miss you!"

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.