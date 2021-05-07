Track Of The Day 5/7 - Karma Kid

OK, so summer isn't exactly shaping up the way we had hoped.

The vaccine may be getting out there but COVID cases remain high, and festivals are falling by the way-side.

But there's still music, and there's still each other - and, thankfully, there's still Karma Kid.

The UK production prodigy helped shape Shygirl and slowthai's epic single release 'BDE', and now he's back with a solo release.

Tapping into his love of French touch and aligning it with the ruggedness of ghetto house, Karma Kid re-contextualises elements of a South African pop tune into a sure-fire floorfiller.

Out now on Greco-Roman, it's bright, vivid, and unashamedly brash, injecting the kind of uplifting, positive energy we need in our lives.

He comments...

"I love how fun and brash classic ghetto house tracks are and wanted to capture some of that feeling with this one. It’s been a crazy year and I made this song when we were in total lockdown, I got some friends and artists I have been working with to send me voice memos which I used in the recording, I think it created a really personal touch and brought people together on a tune, when it wasn't possible in real life. It gave quite a fun and unique result I think."

Tune in now.

- - -