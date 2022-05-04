Track Of The Day 5/4 - WILDES

WILDES is a voice that is both direct and mysterious.

Across two EPs - debut 'Illuminate' and follow-up 'Let You Go' - she sketched out an aesthetic that was biting, minimalist, and imposing.

New single 'Woman In Love' is the work of an artist in complete control of her creativity, working with the utmost confidence.

Recalling everyone from PJ Harvey to St. Vincent via Angel Olsen in her biting expression, WILDES also has an intoxicating melodic side.

The first song of her new chapter, 'Woman In Love' features production by St Francis Hotel - Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz - that serves to make her voice even more incisive.

A terrific return, the release is termed "a song of anger" by its maker. WILDES explains...

"It's all about the facade presented by someone who isn't all that happy, and the rage that lies under the glassy exterior. I had put on a brave face for so long when I was in fact feeling underestimated, scared, manipulated, and cornered."

"I wanted to release that fury and fear in to a song and be honest for the first time about how I was feeling. The music was part inspired by artists who occupied my head at the time - PJ Harvey, Patti Smith, SASAMI. Unapologetically honest women and musicians. They gave me permission to come out of the box I'd been cowering in."

Tune in now.

Catch WILDES at West Hampstead Arts Club, London on April 6th.

Photo Credit: Sequoia Ziff

