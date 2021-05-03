Track Of The Day 5/3 - Mychelle

The UK is in the middle of a soulful gold rush right now.

As Clash explored in-depth just a few weeks ago, a wave of outrageous talent is washing up on these shores, blending alt R&B, soul, hip-hop, and jazz into something truly distinctive.

There's no one sound, and no one way of doing things - it's an atmosphere that relishes creativity and promotes individualism.

London's Mychelle is certainly an individual. Freshly signed to FAMM - the same management company as Jorja Smith and ENNY - her new single 'The Way' is a subtle but deeply powerful piece of songwriting.

Soft and soulful, it relishes on nuance, allowing the most subtle element to rise and grapple with intensity.

Mychelle's video for 'The Way' was shot on Hackney Downs in East London - fact fans might not that it's close to our office.

Directed by photographer Michaela Quan it's a beautiful glimpse into her world. Tune in now.

