Track Of The Day 5/2 - Measure For Measure

Measure For Measure finds inspiration wherever it lands.

The London producer is working constantly, forever pushing his music into fresh spaces.

New EP 'Calories' finds the beat maker working with a number of different collaborators, spreading his sounds in different directions.

Lead single 'Temporary' contains an anonymous vocalist, and the mystery heightens her performance.

A vastly sensual alt-pop jammer, she croons: “thought you were just my type, did I lose my mind, I held on too tight, If I knew it was only temporary...”

Veering in and out, the opaque digital production leaves much to the imagination, and perhaps this is only apt - it's a song drawn together some sketches.

Measure For Measure explains...

“No one wants to exert themselves if there's no need; 'Temporary' is fine, just let me know and I'll save the money and effort. This song was written in a pub in Euston, scrambled together from voice notes and napkins.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.