Track Of The Day 5/2 - Aaron Porter

Aaron Porter always struggled with his identity.

Growing up in East Grinstead, he struggled with his sexuality for a time, unable to reconcile his feelings with the heteronormative environment he grew up around.

Music was a constant companion amid these years of doubt, and his soulful voice became both a weapon and a source of solace.

Emerging at the tail end of 2018, Aaron Porter has defined his own identity on his own terms, and this gives his music an extraordinary sense of purpose.

“I think that’s probably why it took me a while to figure it out,” he muses. “Because I didn’t really want to realise that at some point I’d have to trust men. My mum had been through things with men that I would never want to go through, and because I saw all that it made me just not trust them.”

New single 'I Wanna Let Love' is a key part of this process, a cathartic, explosive single, one driven by a velvet voice and supremely gifted R&B songwriting.

Produced by longtime collaborator Tev’n and with vocal production from Cameron Gower-Poole, it's a bold, singular return. Aaron comments:

“‘I Wanna Let Love’ came at a point when I felt I could never love again. After a big break up I found myself building this wall of complete independence around me. But surrounded by my independence I found all I wanted to do was love again, and at any cost.”

A piercing cry of defiance, Aaron Porter's voice at one point rings out: “Give me your worst, I’m ready to hurt over you...”

Tune in now.

Aaron Porter will play London's Thousand Island on March 5th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.