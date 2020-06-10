Track Of The Day 5/11 - Brian Nasty

Brian Nasty is making money moves.

It would be wrong to say that life has fallen at his feet - he's worked too damn hard for that to be true - but the North London kid has an easy-going charm that attracts all before him.

A model with interests in visual arts, Brian Nasty is an indie kid turned rapper whose pop confection hits that sweet spot.

Take new single 'Heart Emojis'. Out now, it's a DIY anthem, with the bouncy production underpinning a playful vocal that is both uncensored and hopelessly flirtatious.

A song about giving out love and waiting for it to be reciprocated, it's a playful take on dating in 2k20; as he puts it, "always sending heart emojis, I just want one back..."

There's a raw, slightly unfinished feel to the song, with the soulful vocals of AMA providing a kind of lovelorn call-and-response.

We're able to share the full video for 'Heart Emoji' and it's a cute counterpoint to Brian Nasty's music - home shot and covered with cute effects, it's a dazzling watch.

Check it out now.

