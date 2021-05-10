Track Of The Day 5/10 - Sarah Williams White

Sarah Williams White has always used music to parallel and explore her emotional experiences.

The vocalist's debt album 'Of The New World' was a remarkable, enriching experience, released on First Word Records to widespread acclaim in 2015.

Matching a deep knowledge of jazz to an innate sense of soul, Sarah then took a step back, becoming a mother for the first time.

The experience pivoted her world on its axis, allowing Sarah to view her day-to-day life through a fresh pair of eyes.

New album 'Unfathomable' draws on those experiences, and it's set to be released in late 2021, re-uniting the singer with First Word Records.

'Nebula' leads the way, an endlessly beautiful return that dwells upon suggestion and nuance, teasing out new paths in the process.

Of the song itself, Sarah explains that "after giving birth, I saw this completely unique new life and force of energy. My daughter's eyes are mind blowing every time I look into them, like a gateway. Everything about her is brand new and yet genetically she also carries this rich colourful history, just like nebulae. Reminds me that we're all made up of the same molecular stuff as stars and space..”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://sarahwilliamswhite.bandcamp.com/track/nebula-2" href="https://sarahwilliamswhite.bandcamp.com/track/nebula-2">Nebula by Sarah Williams White</a>

