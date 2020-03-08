Track Of The Day 4/8 - Jalle

Jalle is busy re-writing the rules.

A songwriter, rapper, and true independent, his alt-pop template seems to exist in its own realm, un-tethered from expectations.

Debut single 'Pick Me Up' is out now, a blast of inspiration from someone who revels the opportunities coming his way.

Quietly anthemic and utterly unabashed, it's an ultra-catchy vignette, with the powerful lyrical narrative depicting two lost souls, heading towards a crash.

Jalle comments: ​“We were fighting our own demons and we were going to bring each other down...”

UK production duo The Nocturns worked alongside him in the studio, with Clash able to premiere the full video.

The eye-catching visuals have a distorted aesthetic, and this seems to tie into the sense of empathy and common humanity that fuels Jalle's songwriting.

Building into something truly impressive, you can check out 'Pick Me Up' below.

