Track Of The Day 4/7 - JGrrey

London's JGrrey has this soulful touch that can't be ignored.

Her debut EP 'Grrey Daze' was a sensation, dropping last year and sparking a tidal wave of hype.

She's taken it all in her stride, though, matching her R&B and neo-soul influences to club tropes to spark new material.

Eager to collaborate, JGrrey recently entered the studio with Dutch producer Jarreau Vandal, working alongside co-songwriter Ed Thomas.

The result is a superb new single, with 'Better Off' channelling the energy that comes with releasing yourself from a toxic relationship.

From that sloping bassline down to those interweaving melodies this is a mature, confident piece of music, re-constituting club sounds to craft something very special.

Topped off by JGrrey's intoxicating deliver, 'Better Off' might well be her finest, most potent single yet.

She comments:

‘Better Off is about realising you don’t actually need the person you’ve been investing all your energy into... It’s that sudden “I’m so much better than this” epiphany you have after wasting your time on someone, it’s a song about keeping it pushing.

Tune in now.

Catch JGrrey at the following shows:

November

13 Manchester YES (The Basement)

14 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

16 Bristol Rough Trade

19 Brighton The Green Door Store

20 London OMEARA

