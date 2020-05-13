Track Of The Day 4/6 - Isaac Nelson

Part Caribbean, Dublin raised newcomer Isaac Nelson follows up his debut birthname record and single, 'Mood Fades', with 'Truth' – a contemporary pop influenced cut of auto-tuned, alternative R&B that immediately announces the him as one of the islands most intriguing and forward-facing artists.

Brimming with Nelson’s honest charisma and heart-on-the-sleeve lyrics that portray the trials and tribulations of a coming of age Dubliner, ‘Truth’ is a wise tale of the redemption so closely associated with heartbreak. The video shares the black and white aesthetic of his previous work under the Bobby Basil guise (see ‘Knocking On My Door video), but while 'Knocking On My Door' breathes a sad aesthetic it’s counterpart blooms of hopefulness.

It’s the final chapter of the heartbreak timeline. The “we’ve been here too long.” The dusting off and moving on.

Don’t get it twisted, Nelson’s now trademark deep and perpetual melancholy is still perfectly visible, but with a subtle house party vibe that gives off a more empowering and ‘over it’ feel.

The video was shot in the snow-capped mountains of Dublin by co-director Brendan Canty (Hozier ‘Take Me To Church’) and frequent Max Cooper collaborator Kevin McGloughlin, and it’s slow-mo, snow-kissed visuals ideally accompany the sincerity and emotion that Nelson wields as a contemporary hit-making weapon.

Tune in now.

Words: Andrew Moore

