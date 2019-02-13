Track Of The Day 4/6 - Bedouine

Bedouine is ready to open out a different chapter in her life.

The songwriter - real name Azniv Korkejian - released her debut album to enormous acclaim, with her whispered intensity augmented by some baroque leaning arrangements.

New album 'Bird Songs Of A Killjoy' finds this brave artist ruminating on fresh areas within her life, deeply personal songwriting that feels like a rare entrance point into her being.

Out on June 21st via Spacebomb, it's a lush, intriguing, highly poetic return, one that finds fresh nuance within her life.

New song 'One More Time' is online now, alongside a behind the scenes clip shot at historic Los Angeles music landmark Capitol Studios.

A gorgeous listen, 'One More Time' feels resolute in its approaching, unflinching in its creativity, but also explicitly beautiful.

Azniv says: "'One More Time' contemplates the difference between being with someone versus being alone; Whether a partnership should greatly change your life or allow you to continue carving independent paths. Khalil Gibran famously says lovers should be like two pillars holding up the same temple yet out from each other’s shadow. The song contemplates that in a cyclical relationship."

Tune in now.

