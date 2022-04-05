Track Of The Day 4/5 - JayWood

Manitoba's fascinating JayWood uses music as a vehicle for self-discovery.

An attempt to make sense of his own life, each song invites you into his world, crafting a unique aural journey.

New album 'Slingshot' is out on July 15th, and it follows an 18 month path, one that opens with the loss of his mother in 2019 and moves through the pandemic.

As he puts it: "The idea of looking back to go forward became a really big thing for me - hence the title, 'Slingshot'..."

New single 'Just Sayin' has this super-catchy summer vibe, with its frisky, free 'n' easy approach blending with lyrics that cut a little deeper. Emblematic of his approach, the stylish swagger 'Just Sayin' embodies is linked to a desire to speak of broader truths.

"The song is about creating equal opportunity for people in need, and lending a helping hand if you can," he says. "It's a super simple thought that I think could easily get overlooked, but having a catchy reminder like this might subliminally provoke some thought."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen

