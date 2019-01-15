Track Of The Day 4/4 - Chloe Foy

There's a stark honesty to Chloe Foy's work.

The Manchester songwriter's early singles are laced with wisdom beyond her years, the stark but deeply imaginative folk settings supplying something supple but also intense.

Heading out on tour across the UK this week, Chloe Foy has attracted a flurry of attention, the shows kicking off at London's historic St Pancras Old Church tonight (April 4th).

New single 'Oh You Are Not Well' leads the way, with her poised lyricism dealing with love, mental health, destructive relationships, and survival.

From the delicate guitar line to her urgent vocal, the sighing chorus in the background and the martial drums 'Oh You Are Not Well' leads with an incredible sense of purpose, with Chloe Foy taking time to place each note in exactly the right position.

A superb start to her UK tour, the single might well be the most incisive piece she has yet gifted us.

Tune in now.

Catch Chloe Foy at the following shows:

April

4 London St Pancras Old Church

5 York Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe

6 Manchester The Castle Hotel

9 Liverpool Studio 2

10 Sheffield Cafe #2

11 Bristol Hybrasil Music Club

12 Birmingham The Victoria

13 Nottingham Bodega

15 Cardiff Tiny Rebel

16 Bournemouth 60 Million Postcards

19 Brighton The Latest Music Bar

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.