Track Of The Day 4/3 - Talk Show

Talk Show are a force of nature.

The band's unrelenting, incorrigible, visceral stance has already cut a swathe through London's sweatpit venues, gathering a tight-knit cult following.

Linking with tastemaker label YALA! Records for only their second single, the group played the imprint's club night in Bermondsey Social Club last Friday - and sold it out within hours.

New single 'Fast & Loud' is aptly named, a head-long rush into the unknown, a chunk of concrete hewn sound that sounds like all the noise and paranoia of day-to-day life in London put down on record.

A three minute blast of raw energy, 'Fast & Loud' screams and belches its way to the finish line, with frontman Harrison Swann becoming the focal point for their insurrectionary stance.

Harrison Swann explains: “It’s ended up being a bleak commentary about cities, but that wasn’t intentional,” explains Harrison. “It’s a stream of consciousness, an imaginary account of a metropolis.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Patrick Krause

