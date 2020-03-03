Track Of The Day 4/3 - Gaygirl

Gaygirl match caustic guitar sounds to something approaching pop music.

A four-part South London explosion in slow motion, the band's live shows have erupted in venues across the capital during the past 18 months.

Supporting the likes of black midi and Sorry, the group's visceral performances bely the depths of their songwriting.

Debut EP 'PLEASUREHEAD' is out on April 24th, ushered out into the world via Permanent Creeps.

New single 'Mikkel' leads the way, a blackened piece of post-punk leaning alt-rock with shades of early PJ Harvey or even elements of that first Garbage album.

A song about alienation in the crowd, it's lyrical unease is set against some charred indie rock scenes.

Singer Bex Morrison comments...

"'Mikkel' compares the desperate feelings of confusion at the end of a relationship with a seemingly disastrous tea party amongst bad company."

"The track came together as a band and we knew early on that it would be a song that doesn't achieve the resolution you would expect - the unresolved building feeling throughout mirrors the lyrical content of covering up feelings and not addressing problems."

Tune in now.

Catch Gaygirl at the following shows:

March

18 Oxford The Library

19 London Sebright Arms

20 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

21 Sheffield Record Junkee

