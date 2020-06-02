Track Of The Day 4/2 - Yas VW

South London's Yas VW has music in her veins.

As a kid, she's hear 80s and 90s R&B at family parties, a non-stop cavalcade of music, colour, and conversation.

Her grandfather was a renowned musician back in Ghana, while her teens were spent pouring over the charts, plucking out the songs that spoke to her.

New single 'Be The One' finds Yas VW truly asserting herself, matching some prime early 00s notes in the production - think The Neptunes at their glossy best - against some truly personal songwriting.

Out now, it's a song that searches for true love, with her quiet optimism resulting in something steadily over-powering.

Yas VW comments...

"'Be The One' is a reminder that true love can be achieved. The guy that I’ve fallen for has lost hope that he’ll ever find that one person that he can experience the thrill of passion with."

"Searching but failing to find the one that can do this for him, he doesn’t realise that I’m right there under his nose the whole time, waiting for him to notice me. In this song, I am reminding him that if he takes a chance on me, he’ll experience that real love that he’s been craving. It may not be an easy journey, it may take time to reach a completely smooth ride of love, but once we get there it will be so worth it.”

Reece Selvadorai directs the video, which airs first on Clash - tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.