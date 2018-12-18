Track Of The Day 4/2 - SEED Ensemble

Cassie Kinoshi is a striking instrumentalist, a musician able to reinterpret material on the fly, while injecting brave new elements in the process.

Her work as a composer and band leader, though, allows Cassie's work further scope, a broader landscape to work on.

SEED Ensemble is a group of varied musicians, one that draws on the full resources of London's boiling point jazz underground.

The band features some of the leading lights of British jazz, including tuba player Theon Cross, trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Grey, tenor saxophonist Chelsea Carmichael and stellar guitarist Shirley Tetteh.

New album 'Driftglass' arrives on February 8th, and it's a stunning work, full of daring musicality and spiritual depth.

Cassie Kinoshi explains: "SEED Ensemble is my way of celebrating the vibrant and distinctive diversity that has significantly influenced what British culture has become over the centuries."

"I also hope that aspects of the music succeed in planting a 'seed' of awareness within the current climate of our society. It’s important to me that I shine a light on political subject matter which is often disregarded by the masses and highlight what it means to exist as a young Black British citizen today".

'The Dream Keeper' is a bold jazz work out, the tinkling notes of piano offset by those cymbal shots and the elastic bass line.

A powerful rhythm machine, the hypnotic vocal recalls Abbey Lincoln's work on the legendary Max Roach album 'We Insist!' while remaining defiantly British.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.