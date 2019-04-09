Track Of The Day 3/9 - Zaia

Zaia has a truly ground-breaking sound.

The Atlanta talent matches a deep-rooted hip-hop heritage with a thirst for other forms of music, a genre-busting blend of soul, rock, 70s funk, and more.

Colourful and outlandish, he matches this sonic extroversion to a highly individual, deeply personal style of songwriting.

Announcing himself with the magnificent 'Very Alone', the Atlanta artist steps into fresh spheres with new song 'WINGZ'.

Out now, it's a bruising return, utilising that unique flow and some surprising production techniques.

Taking his place at the forefront of breaking American rap music, 'WINGZ' underlines Zaia's individuality.

We're able to premiere the visuals, a disorienting feast that presents Zaia in his element.

