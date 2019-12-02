Track Of The Day 3/9 - Au/Ra

'Dance In The Dark' (Secret Session)
Robin Murray
03 · 09 · 2019

Au/Ra has had a remarkable life, and she's not even out of her teens.

Born in Ibiza and raised in Antigua, she grew up surrounded by a tropical paradise, living her life in virtual freedom.

Doggedly pursuing her pop ambitions, the rest of the world slowly began to take notice, until her single 'Panic Room' - aided by Camelphat, of course - cracked the charts.

Recently featuring on Alan Walker's smash 'Darkside', Au/Ra established her own singular voice with impeccable bops such as 'Medicine'.

New single 'Dance In The Dark' is a tour de force, a dynamic pop burner that showcases an artist blossoming into something wholly unique.

Driven forward by that urgent vocal, we've nabbed a live session that re-casts the single and allows other aspects of her work to shine through.

Stripping the song down to its bare bones, the vitality of Au/Ra's songcraft establishes a unique platform for the prodigal pop auteur to call her own.

Tune in now.

