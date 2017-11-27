Track Of The Day 3/8 - CXLOE

Australian pop prodigy CXLOE is a star in the making.

Travelling to Los Angeles to link with some future-minded producers, sessions earlier in the year were outrageously successful.

Pitting her stellar voice against blistering electronics, CXLOE seems to set to join the wave of cutting edge pop blossoming Down Under in 2018.

New single 'Show You' could become a breakout moment, with that emphatic vocal set against neon-tinted production from Sam Farrar.

It's a killer return, underlining just how precocious CXLOE really is - blessed with enormous potential, she's only just beginning to bloom.

"I wrote 'Show You' in LA with my friend, Sam Farrar," she explains. "I wanted to write something that felt different to my last two singles, a sound that wasn't necessarily so moody, but still carried the weight of all my emotions at the time."

"I really wanted to push the love/sex boundaries and 'Show You' was the outcome of that. This song makes me want to laugh and cry at the same time and that's very fitting for me! I often struggle with my words in any type of relationship and can't seem to articulate how I feel; it makes me too nervous. This song is for when words aren’t enough. For when words won't do. When you need to show someone how you feel instead."

Tune in now.

