Track Of The Day 3/6 - Tora-i

Everything Tora-i touches turns to gold.

A fresh talent with the world at her feet, each new single takes her closer to her goal.

Ethereal new song 'Serial' went online a few moments ago, the result of sessions with LA producer Josh Grant.

Mixed by industry heavyweight Dan Parry (Adele, Wizkid, Sam Smith), it's a superb and deeply moving piece of avant R&B.

Stripping the arrangement down to its bare essentials, 'Serial' is something Tora-i dubs "the hardest song" she's written to date.

Mellifluous of vocal and distinct of lyric, Tora-i has a sharply defined sense to her artistry. She comments...

"I initially started writing it in 2019, we knew it had potential but Josh (producer) moved back to the US and general life happened so I didn’t pick it back up properly until late last year."

"It was probably the hardest song to write as I was in such a different space from when I began. I was very emotionally/ creatively detached last year for obvious reasons and also I really wanted this one to be right as it felt like one of the most earnest songs I’ve written so far. 'Serial' is about the initial reaction to realising that everything that you once thought to be true was not. Fight, flight or blindly both."

Linking with close friend Aliyah Otchere or the visual, the two swerve around London, presenting Tora-i in surroundings she knows inside out.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rashidi Noah