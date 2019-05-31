Track Of The Day 3/6 - Beach Baby

Beach Baby's 2016 debut album 'No Mind No Money' was a delight, a bristling, buoyant collection of indie pop hymns.

Resplendent of melody, laden with wit, the record pulled at the heartstrings while offering a deeper emotional connection.

The band are working on their second album, and recently announced a London headline show, which promptly sold out.

Adding a few more warm up dates, new single 'Lovin' Feeling' is out now, an adorable return from the outfit.

Beach Baby deliver yet more indie thrills on the flip, with 'Big School' leaping into the fray with a double-dose of melodic thrills.

Exploding with childish glee, 'Big School' is a short, sharp shock, an injection of colour-laden fun that remains lodged in your cranium for hours after the last note beams out.

Tune in now.

Catch Beach Baby at the following shows:

June

20 London The Islington **sold out**

22 Norwich Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack and Hi-Fi

July

4 Brighton Prince Albert

5 Southampton The Joiners

6 Manchester YES

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.