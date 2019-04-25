Track Of The Day 3/5 - Ren

There are times when you can scarcely believe Ren is so young.

The 16 year old Toronto native displays effortless control in her vocal abilities, a supremely gifted performer who is resolute in what she wants to achieve.

'Waves' became a breakout moment, gaining international press and closing in on the million stream mark.

Follow up 'Mind Games' has a cinematic sweep, with Ren aiming to channel the creepy fairytale spirit of those early Tim Burton movies.

Produced by Jeff Hazin, it's a slinky piece of digital R&B with Ren's clipped delivery sitting somewhere between Clairo and Kehlani.

She explains: “I’ve always been fascinated by movies from directors like Guillermo Del Toro, and Tim Burton I like the movies made for kids, that aren’t just fairytales, they introduce a new emotion to the genre of 'kids movies' that I think is so interesting and intriguing.”

“I tried to incorporate this creepiness into a love song, so that it’s not just a mushy song about love, it’s more freaky in how literal it is which was really fun for me to do. Lines like 'little bits of life flood in every time you smile' is my way of painting a picture for a listener and creating this world where I’m really in someone’s head.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.