Track Of The Day 3/4 - Elisabeth Elektra

There's only a tiny degree of different between a girl gang and a coven.

The patriarchy shapes and shifts, but it will forever be intimidated by the sight of women banding together, acting as one.

Elisabeth Elektra knows this better than anyone, with her art utilising this idea of community as a potent force.

Sharply-defined electro pop that embraces aesthetic possibility, she blends together emotional truths with a digital mosaic.

New single 'My Sisters' is out now, an ode to the marginalised, an attempt to push back against society's suffocating depiction of 'the normal'.

It's also a fantastic pop song - we're hearing shades of Robyn's imperial run, or even Kate Bush.

"'My Sisters' is an anthem for marginalised people," she says, "and is very much about the power of community and connection to create systemic change, as well as personal transformation."

"I think that as difficult as things are right now, we are seeing so much connection and community - so many people helping one another, so although it's a difficult time for us all it feels oddly timely to be putting this song out now."

We're able to share the video, and it finds Elisabeth Elektra working alongside film maker Samantha Alexa on something utterly remarkable.

Elisabeth comments: "This is the first video Iâ€™ve released that has other people in it. Samantha Alexa (the director) and I wanted to get our friends together and celebrate the diverse beauty of our community."

Tune in now.

