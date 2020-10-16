Track Of The Day 3/3 - Mette

Mette is a name to remember.

Perhaps you already know her face - coming to the fore due to her key role in Rihanna and Pharrell's 'Lemon' video, she then spent five years on the road as Pharrell's lead dancer.

An artist accustomed to big spaces, her new single 'Petrified' - her first true solo artistic statement - is hugely ambitious, while also digging into explicitly personal realms.

On the surface, it's a gorgeous listen, with her take on R&B pitting gilded influences against a daring and singular sensibility, one that unhooks her vision from the shore and drifts across unexplored waters.

A powerful single that feels immediately addictive, 'Petrified' comes equipped with a fast-moving clip, one that finds Mette clinging on to the driver of a speeding quad as it manouevres down an airport runway.

She comments: “I saw a video of a woman doing this on Instagram and I just thought, if that isn’t me clinging onto my destiny for dear life!”

The start of something special, you can check out 'Petrified' below.

Photo Credit: Chad McLean

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.