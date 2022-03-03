Track Of The Day 3/3 - Flower Face

Montreal's Flower Face achieves a rare sense of intimacy in her music.

Blessed with a remarkable degree of world-building, she's confident enough to invite others in - first mapping out a peculiar cosmos, and then sharing it with others.

New album 'The Shark In Your Water' is out on May 27th, matching bedroom pop aesthetics to something more rounded, more classic.

A mature offering, Flower Face casts a spell across this song cycle, discussing a broken heart, and how she journey through it all.

She comments...

"When I wrote [Pisces Moon] I had somebody specific in mind, but as I kept working on it through arranging and demoing and all that, I realised that it’s really just about myself and my own weaknesses and behaviors. When I was younger, falling in love for the first time, I had a hard time controlling those parts of myself. In general, I am a wilful and assertive person, but I would have done anything to keep the person I loved with me."

"I have sacrificed so much dignity and pride in my desperation to make somebody stay. Later in life, I’ve learned that that never works, and usually I can push back those urges when they start to rise to the surface. But being vulnerable is terrifying, and rationality isn’t always on the table. You must find a balance between taking care of yourself and being true to your heart. I don’t ever want to turn cold, but I also don’t want to be powerless."

Flower Face is featured alone onstage in the video, the curtain gradually drawing up in a grand revelation of her own isolation.

Tune in now.

