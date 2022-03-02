Track Of The Day 3/2 - Raheaven

Raheaven has this touch that makes each song feel totally distinct.

The vocalist incorporates all kinds of elements in her music - from left-field R&B to club-focussed afrobeats - but what emerges is totally distinct.

Debut EP '2PERSONAL' came out last year, indicating the arrival of a special talent, one who stands out from the pack.

New single 'Touch It' finds Raheaven opening a fresh chapter, working alongside producer and frequent collaborator Wauve.

Out now, the vocal is absolutely gorgeous, while the percussive tick lifts from afrobeats. July 7 is on hand to bring the levels, while Raheaven's lyric touches on the rush of instant communication.

She comments: “I would say it’s something a bit more fun and flirty. I think the alt-afro/rnb vibe of it helps to show that. I’ve teamed up with July 7 to have this kind of seductive conversation, I’m being quite forthcoming with what I want and the song is a mental map of that.”

“The sentiment is - I’m out, I'm having fun/ I’m feeling myself and I might f*ck around and let him have it tonight (maybe), it might not happen but the song plays the imagination part!”

Tune in now.

