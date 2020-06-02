Track Of The Day 3/2 - Al-Doms

Al-Doms always knew his time would come.

The Virginia rapper is a model of perseverance, an artist who held true to his talents even when the world at large seemed impossible to crack.

Little by little, people seemed ready to listen - as each track dropped, his audience seemed to grow and grow, until the breakthrough came.

2021 is set to be his year, with new single 'Slang!' blazing a trail for others to follow.

Out now, it's a rap bulldozer, with the dexterous production marrying old and new, bolstering Al-Doms' incredible vocal.

Punchy and muscular, his approach to the mic embodies fantastic penmanship, playful while retaining razor-sharp qualities.

He raps: “I ain’t got a lot, I ain’t had a lot but I want a lot and just for that I’ll sacrifice a lot...”

The eleven01 cohort hits hard on the new single, which comes equipped with a fantastic visualiser.

Tune in now.

